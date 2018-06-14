Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 188,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,658,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $138,592,000 after buying an additional 294,402 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,257,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 363,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 853,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,548 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 30,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,898. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,850 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,228. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.