Micron Technology (MU) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q3 2018 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen set a $53.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Micron Technology from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.66 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.86.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,331,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,990,848. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,898. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,850 shares of company stock worth $4,233,228. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7,994.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

