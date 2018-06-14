Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Midstates Petroleum earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy producer an impact score of 46.005644497441 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPO. ValuEngine lowered Midstates Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Midstates Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Midstates Petroleum traded down $0.30, reaching $12.37, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,792. The firm has a market cap of $326.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.06. Midstates Petroleum has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.91 million during the quarter. Midstates Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 46.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 171,200 shares of Midstates Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $2,398,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Sambrooks bought 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,067.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,508 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,991 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma.

