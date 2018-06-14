MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $33.04 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $404.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.71%. sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOFG shares. BidaskClub raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidWestOne Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

