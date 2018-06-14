Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $119,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,154,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,188,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,837,000 after purchasing an additional 144,201 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,120,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,589,000 after purchasing an additional 272,851 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,117,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,144.23 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $915.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.21 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Vetr raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,192.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. MED initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,036.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.