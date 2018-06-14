Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 1,903 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 9,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 2,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.88 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Walt Disney opened at $106.31 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $113.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.