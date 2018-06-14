Zacks Investment Research Lowers MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS MBPFF remained flat at $$3.40 on Friday. 59 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4. MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $3.61.

Mitchells & Butlers plc operates managed restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its restaurants and pubs under the Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper's Lodge, Oak Tree, Stonehouse, and Premium Country Pubs brand names.

