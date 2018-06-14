Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report sales of $14.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $14.91 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $11.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $59.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.09 million to $59.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $70.72 million to $73.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MITK. National Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Mitek Systems opened at $8.50 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.51 million, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.44. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $58,870.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,863 shares of company stock valued at $501,556. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unterberg Capital LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 599,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

