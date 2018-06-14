Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mitek Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.1553922634877 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MITK shares. ValuEngine raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Mitek Systems traded up $0.03, reaching $8.90, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.77 million, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.42. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,308.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,840 shares of company stock worth $930,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

