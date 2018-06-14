MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 14,510 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Barclays reduced their price objective on AFLAC to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on AFLAC in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.46.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 88,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,901. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

