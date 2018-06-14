Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 292.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,114 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,992,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,004,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,565,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,796,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,445 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,357,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

TECK opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.