Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). Mobileiron posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 33.64% and a negative return on equity of 172.10%. The firm had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Imperial Capital raised shares of Mobileiron from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of Mobileiron stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 12,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,262. Mobileiron has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $422.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.33.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Daniel C. Fields sold 17,847 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $87,628.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,009.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aaref Hilaly sold 7,424 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $36,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,653.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,833 shares of company stock valued at $375,079 in the last ninety days. 24.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,750,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 856,636 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in Mobileiron by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,660,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 626,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mobileiron by 209.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,147 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mobileiron by 11,393.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,505,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP boosted its position in Mobileiron by 53.7% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,089,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 380,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

