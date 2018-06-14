Mobius (MOBI) Price Hits $0.0500 on Top Exchanges

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Mobius has a total market cap of $18.85 million and $314,827.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mobius token can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Stellarport, OTCBTC and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, Mobius has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003631 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000687 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00605461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00224337 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00044869 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00093169 BTC.

Mobius Token Profile

Mobius’ launch date was October 18th, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 887,990,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,657,502 tokens. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mobius is mobius.network.

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Gate.io, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

