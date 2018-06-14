Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Chairman Sells $929,400.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Chairman Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $929,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,316,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,053,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $913,200.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $925,200.00.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 9.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

