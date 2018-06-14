Molina Healthcare (MOH) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, May 21st.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $103.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $97.65. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $176,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $369,559. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

