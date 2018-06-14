Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in Southern Co (SO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 107.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 278,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Southern by 23.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 431,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,494 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Southern by 36.5% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 424,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 113,742 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 33.0% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

SO traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,604. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.03. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

