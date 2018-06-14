Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,377 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $17,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $1,817,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,246,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,290,000 after acquiring an additional 165,101 shares during the last quarter. Engadine Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Engadine Partners LLP now owns 648,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 265,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $3,768,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.05. 2,297,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,643. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $850.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.88 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.69%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.