Morgan Stanley Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $248.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Monday, June 4th. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.73.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $262.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx has a one year low of $203.13 and a one year high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $31,742,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,864,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,154,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 14,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

