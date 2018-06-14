Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.52. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Williams Capital set a $13.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $13.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,883,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,115,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 16,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 434,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,946.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 19,181 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $228,253.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 257,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,181 shares of company stock worth $791,174. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $386,860,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,094,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,729 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $13,909,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,584,787 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,787 shares during the period. Finally, Precocity Capital LP increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

