Motorola Solutions (MSI) Receives $120.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.10.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Northcoast Research set a $120.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company.

Motorola Solutions opened at $109.31 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $111.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 187,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $20,325,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,729,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $246,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,653,184,000 after acquiring an additional 771,990 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,196,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,394,000 after purchasing an additional 604,248 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $63,717,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

