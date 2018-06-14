Motus GI Holdings (MOTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.24). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Several research firms have commented on MOTS. ValuEngine raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Gary E. Jacobs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motus GI stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.72% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

MOTS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

