Motus GI Holdings (MOTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2018

Brokerages predict that Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.24). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Several research firms have commented on MOTS. ValuEngine raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Gary E. Jacobs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motus GI stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.72% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

MOTS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply