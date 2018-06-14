M&T Bank Corp Acquires 7,021 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 419,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 81,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OGE Energy traded up $0.56, reaching $34.56, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 1,765,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,186. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $492.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.69 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.