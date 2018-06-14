Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Abaxis were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Abaxis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abaxis by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Abaxis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Abaxis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Achim Henkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Prithipal Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $1,666,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,968. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Abaxis traded up $0.36, reaching $83.37, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 235,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,055. Abaxis Inc has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Abaxis had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Abaxis Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Abaxis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Abaxis’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABAX. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abaxis in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abaxis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abaxis from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abaxis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Abaxis Profile

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care settings to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

