Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €225.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Commerzbank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €206.95 ($240.64).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a one year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

