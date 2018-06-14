Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 959 Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 72,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 211,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 506,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the coffee company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $57.68 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $66.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

