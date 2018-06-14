MVC Capital’s (MVC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $12.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

“With liquidity from the F3Q17 sale of its largest investment and a solid pipeline of yield investments, MVC appears to be well-positioned to transition its investment portfolio allocation to a higher percentage of yield investments, and thereby cover its quarterly dividend of $0.15. In F2Q18, net originations of yield investments were solid (and inline with our expectations), contributing to an increase in the percentage of yield investments to 57%, from 55%. With MVC shares currently trading at only 0.76x NAV, we reiterate our Buy rating and maintain our price target at $12.50, as we expect MVC to make further progress on its plan in the remainder of FY18. Our price target equates to 0.95x NAV; this is a 5% discount to the 1.0x NAV level at which we believe BDCs should trade in the current environment.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

MVC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MVC Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. TheStreet raised MVC Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MVC Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of MVC Capital opened at $10.07 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 million, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 41.20 and a current ratio of 41.20. MVC Capital has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The investment management company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 74.18%. analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MVC Capital news, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz purchased 20,000 shares of MVC Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz purchased 2,500 shares of MVC Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 943,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,655.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,889 shares of company stock worth $399,628. Insiders own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVC. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of MVC Capital by 2,659.8% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 240,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 231,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MVC Capital by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 66,036 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MVC Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVC Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MVC Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. The Company’s segments are its investing operations as a business development company, which includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf, LLC and MVC Financial Services, Inc (MVCFS).

