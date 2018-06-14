MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $766,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 1,691,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 208,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 124,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 159,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Vetr cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

