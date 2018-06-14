State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $976,000 Stake in Myokardia Inc (MYOK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Myokardia worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYOK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Myokardia opened at $48.55 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 3.53. Myokardia Inc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 235.47%. analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $140,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,705.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 150,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,683 shares of company stock valued at $760,121. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MYOK shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

