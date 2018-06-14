MySQUAR (MYSQ) Stock Price Down 7.2%

MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02). 22,466,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 7,160,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

MySQUAR Company Profile

MySQUAR Limited, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment, and payments platform that provides Internet-based mobile applications in the British Virgin Islands. The company designs, develops, and commercializes Internet-based and mobile services, including social networks, mobile messaging applications, digital contents, mobile games, online advertising, online news aggregation, mobile payment, ecommerce, etc.

