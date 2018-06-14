Nano (NANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $387.76 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. Nano has a total market cap of $387.76 million and $17.55 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00043933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bit-Z and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.74 or 0.07816460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $894.25 or 0.13480300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.01517730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.01999160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00211470 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.16 or 0.02991610 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00517880 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Koinex, BitFlip, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.