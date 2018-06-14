Nathan’s Famous (NATH) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, June 7th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ NATH traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.25. 27,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $365.78 million, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of -0.02. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $100.90.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2,150.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

