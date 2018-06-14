National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 price objective on National Health Investors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

National Health Investors opened at $73.57 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.46. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.04 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

