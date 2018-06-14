Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $2.73 Million Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of National Beverage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after purchasing an additional 489,000 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000,000 after purchasing an additional 186,083 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 784,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 107,126 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in National Beverage by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 467,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 105,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Beverage opened at $102.74 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.92. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $129.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on National Beverage from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice-based products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

