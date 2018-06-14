Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 105,057 Shares of RPC, Inc. (RES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 312.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of RPC worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RPC by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,038,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after buying an additional 804,541 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 83.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 504,118 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,038,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,042,000 after purchasing an additional 408,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of RPC by 892.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 290,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 261,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RES shares. Cowen dropped their price target on RPC from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on RPC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded RPC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

NYSE RES opened at $14.48 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $436.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.47 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 22.05%. RPC’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $67,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 645,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,693.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 13,500 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $270,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,588.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

