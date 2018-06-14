Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of The GEO Group worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,629,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,490,000 after purchasing an additional 721,954 shares in the last quarter. Ascend Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,004,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 44,767.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 452,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 451,259 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The GEO Group by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 618,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 444,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP John J. Bulfin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $124,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,264.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shayn P. March sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $75,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The GEO Group opened at $24.70 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The GEO Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.86 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

