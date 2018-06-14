Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,097,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,335,000 after buying an additional 872,787 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 606,346 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,714,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 592,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,851 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 140,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 97,301 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust opened at $27.13 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $63.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.52%.

Acadia Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.