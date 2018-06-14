Naviaddress One Day Volume Reaches $126,601.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and DDEX. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $126,601.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003526 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00609599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00225391 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00093759 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress’ genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com.

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

