State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 5,303 Shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the first quarter worth $667,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Gabelli raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of Navistar International opened at $39.75 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.50. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

