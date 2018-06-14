Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director R Scott Greer Sells 1,400 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $86,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,128.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R Scott Greer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 6th, R Scott Greer sold 10,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $602,800.00.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics traded up $2.99, hitting $56.46, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 161,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,825. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 1.81. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.59 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.07% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,431,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,883,000 after purchasing an additional 431,269 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,605,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,893,000 after purchasing an additional 723,967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,705,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3,355.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

