NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NeoPhotonics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.9437018229466 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $5.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 651,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $314.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

