Nestlé (NSRGY) Position Boosted by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 0.8% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 41.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nestlé traded up $0.33, hitting $75.79, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 542,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

