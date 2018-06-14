NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Receives $64.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on NetApp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research set a $62.00 target price on NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. DA Davidson set a $83.00 target price on NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89. NetApp has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $410,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 16,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $1,139,958.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,379.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,389 shares of company stock worth $6,731,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NetApp by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

