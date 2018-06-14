NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,702,020 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 9,964,672 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,642,136 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $434,889.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,351.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 16,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $1,139,958.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,379.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,389 shares of company stock worth $7,904,558 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 25,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.11 on Thursday. NetApp has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.