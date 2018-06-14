NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,702,020 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 9,964,672 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,642,136 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $434,889.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,351.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 16,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $1,139,958.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,379.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,389 shares of company stock worth $7,904,558 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 25,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.
NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.11 on Thursday. NetApp has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.
NetApp Company Profile
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.
