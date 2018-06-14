Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,768 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.98% of LivaNova worth $41,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 27,255.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other LivaNova news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $130,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 15,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $1,519,260.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,498 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

Shares of LivaNova traded up $1.11, reaching $104.96, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 427,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,396. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $59.12 and a 1 year high of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

