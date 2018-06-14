Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,742 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.10% of TreeHouse Foods worth $45,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

THS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $38.00 target price on TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Shares of THS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.26. 488,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,630. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $85.99.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Sam K. Reed sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $444,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $2,263,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,853.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

