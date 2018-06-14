Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.24% of Installed Building Products worth $42,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 178,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,027. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $301.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director J Michael Nixon sold 61,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,737,296.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $8,302,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Instinet assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 target price on Installed Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

