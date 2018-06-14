L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Holdings Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 219.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,884 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.36% of L Brands worth $38,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in L Brands by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LB. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on L Brands from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

L Brands traded down $0.52, hitting $35.99, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,622,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,713. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

L Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $226.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,554.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

