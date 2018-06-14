Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 87,457 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.56% of Itron worth $43,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp purchased 114,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.34 per share, with a total value of $6,772,414.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,087,614.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,166.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron traded down $0.05, reaching $57.90, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 238,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,585. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itron had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. JMP Securities set a $108.00 price objective on Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

