Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 12,784 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,399,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,737 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 5,779,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 587,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,065,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 743,145 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $480,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $141,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $897,340 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORT. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.33. 1,104,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.94. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.18 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 46.78% and a net margin of 75.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

