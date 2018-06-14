Neuburgh Advisers LLC Sells 15,096 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,539,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.08. 614,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.66 million. Generac had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.